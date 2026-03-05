/Iran claims drone strike on US facility in Kurdish city of Erbil; UAE says Iran fired 7 missiles, 131 drones in latest attacks

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Mar 05, 2026, 19:40 IST | Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 19:40 IST
Iran’s army said it launched attack drones at a US site in Erbil, Iraq, claiming the ‘headquarters of the American aggressor forces’ was targeted

Iran’s army said on Thursday (March 5) it had launched a drone attack on a US site in the Iraqi Kurdistan city of Erbil. "The headquarters of the American aggressor forces in Erbil, Iraq, was attacked by the army's ground forces' attack drones," the army said in a statement broadcast by state TV.

Meanwhile, the UAE said Iran fired seven ballistic missiles at the country on Thursday, with one impacting inside its territory. Iran also launched 131 drones during the day, of which six struck the UAE while the rest were intercepted, according to the Emirati Defense Ministry. In total, Iran has fired 196 ballistic missiles at the UAE. Of those, 181 were intercepted and 13 fell into the sea, while two hit the country. The defense ministry said the UAE has intercepted 1,001 of the 1,072 Iranian drones launched at it. Three people, a Pakistani, a Nepali and a Bangladeshi national, were killed in the attacks, while 94 others were injured.

Turkey’s foreign ministry on Thursday strongly condemned a series of drone attacks on Azerbaijan that Baku blamed on Iran, warning they risk widening the conflict. "We strongly condemn the drone attacks carried out today on Azerbaijan," the ministry said in a statement, adding that such attacks "increase the risk of the war spreading" and insisting that they "must end immediately".

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

