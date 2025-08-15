/‘Assaulted by Trump when I was minor,’ reveals woman’s interview in new Epstein files

The US Justice Department released additional FBI documents related to its investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday that included previously withheld summaries of interviews with a woman who alleged that President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1980s after being introduced to him by Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents detailing the interviews had not been made public under previous congressionally-mandated file releases related to the late convicted sex offender because they were mistakenly marked “duplicative”, the department said. They were only recently identified as distinct records following further examination, it said.

In the newly released materials, the woman, who was between 13 and 15 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, described being taken by Epstein to a location in either New York or New Jersey, where she was introduced to Trump. She claimed that Trump tried to force her into performing oral sex, during which she bit him in resistance. The woman also alleged separate assaults by Epstein and reported receiving threatening phone calls over the years from individuals she believed were connected to Epstein.

She was threatened to remain silent.

Democrats are investigating the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to the Epstein allegations, and the Justice Department previously said some of the documents it has released “contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump,” particularly those submitted around 2020 US elections.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify regarding the department’s management and disclosure of the records. The bipartisan-backed motion (24-19) highlighted concerns over transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The latest disclosure adds to the ongoing public release of millions of pages from Epstein-related investigations.