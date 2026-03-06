/Karnataka, home to India’s Silicon Valley, to ban social media for children under 16: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that social media will be banned for children below the age of 16 years in the state that is known for its IT sector and houses India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru. The Karnataka government is proposing the ban amid rising concerns of digital addiction and becoming one of the first Indian states to impose such a restriction. Concerns have been rising over online safety and excessive screen time among minors. CM Siddaramaiah made the announcement while presenting his 17th state budget.

“Social media will be banned for children under the age of 16 to prevent the adverse effects of increasing mobile usage. The ban is aimed at preventing the negative impact on children caused by increasing mobile phone usage,” he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

State IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge had told the Assembly earlier this year that the government was examining possible measures to ensure responsible use of artificial intelligence and social media among young users.

In the previous assembly session, Karnataka IT minister Priyanka Kharge had indicated that the government was exploring the possibility of restricting social media access for children. Kharge told the Assembly that the state government was examining possible measures to ensure responsible use of artificial intelligence and social media among young users.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had also expressed concerns about the impact of excessive screen exposure on children.

BJP MLA and former minister Suresh Kumar had urged the state government to take the issue seriously, warning that unregulated social media exposure could harm both education and family environments.

Also Read: Mumbai seafarer killed in missile strike on tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Besides Karnataka, several other states in India have been mulling a ban on the use of social media or mobile phones for children amid mounting concerns on online safety, screen addiction, and overuse.

Goa’s IT minister had also said that the state is examining the possibility of restricting social media use for children below 16 years, citing rising concerns over digital addiction, cyberbullying, and online safety risks.

The moves come amid a growing global debate on regulating children’s access to social media, with several countries already announcing restrictions.