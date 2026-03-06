Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /From AIIMS Doctor to IAS topper: Meet Anuj Agnihotri, rank 1 in UPSC 2025

From AIIMS Doctor to IAS topper: Meet Anuj Agnihotri, rank 1 in UPSC 2025

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Mar 06, 2026, 16:58 IST | Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 17:28 IST
From AIIMS Doctor to IAS topper: Meet Anuj Agnihotri, rank 1 in UPSC 2025

Anuj Agnihotri, AIR 1, UPSC 2025 Photograph: (Credit: X)

Story highlights

UPSC has officially declared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 final results today, March 6, 2026. Anuj Agnihotri from AIIMS Jodhpur has secured All India Rank 1, followed by Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 have been announced. 5.5 lakh to 7.5 lakh applicants appeared for the examination; only 14,161 qualified for mains, and 2,736 were shortlisted for the interview. After these preliminary qualifying rounds and according to the official notice, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment in varied streams, viz., to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and various Central Services in Group A and Group B. And a resident of Rajasthan, Anuj Agnihotri has secured Rank 1 in the examination.

Speaking to news agency PTI, “It feels very good. I’m still taking a little time to process it.” He also mentioned how he had cleared his first attempt, but got another service and in his third attempt, he secured AIR (all India rank) 1.

Here's a list of top 5:

Add WION as a Preferred Source
  • Anuj Agnihotri
  • Rajeshwari Suve M
  • Akansh Dhull
  • Raghav Jhunjhunwala
  • Ishan Bhatnagar

Also read: UPSC and Civil Engineering now useless? Google’s DeepMind now plans and designs city infrastructure

Who is Anuj Agnihotri?


Agnihotri hails from a small town in Rajasthan’s Rawatbhata near Kota. After completing his primary schooling in the town, he moved to Jodhpur for higher education. Afterwhich he pursued Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur (AIIMS Jodhpur).

It was in 2023 that he began preparing for CSE, this was acertain from his mock interviews shared on the official YouTube channel of a coaching class.

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics