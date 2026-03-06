/From AIIMS Doctor to IAS topper: Meet Anuj Agnihotri, rank 1 in UPSC 2025

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 have been announced. 5.5 lakh to 7.5 lakh applicants appeared for the examination; only 14,161 qualified for mains, and 2,736 were shortlisted for the interview. After these preliminary qualifying rounds and according to the official notice, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment in varied streams, viz., to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and various Central Services in Group A and Group B. And a resident of Rajasthan, Anuj Agnihotri has secured Rank 1 in the examination.

Speaking to news agency PTI, “It feels very good. I’m still taking a little time to process it.” He also mentioned how he had cleared his first attempt, but got another service and in his third attempt, he secured AIR (all India rank) 1.

Here's a list of top 5:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Anuj Agnihotri

Rajeshwari Suve M

Akansh Dhull

Raghav Jhunjhunwala

Ishan Bhatnagar

Who is Anuj Agnihotri?



Agnihotri hails from a small town in Rajasthan’s Rawatbhata near Kota. After completing his primary schooling in the town, he moved to Jodhpur for higher education. Afterwhich he pursued Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur (AIIMS Jodhpur).