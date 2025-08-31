/Missed UPSC by inches? PM Modi’s new ‘Pratibha Setu’ scheme could change your life. Here's how | Mann Ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi, during the 125th edition of his monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ announced 'Pratibha Setu' for UPSC aspirants who couldn't achieve their civil service dream. Here's all you need to know about it.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 125th episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat' announced the launch of a new digital platform called 'Pratibha Setu'. This platform would lend support to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who narrowly missed making it to the final merit list and achieve their UPSC dream. Here's all you need to know about Pratibha Setu and how it can help you achieve success even if your UPSC dream failed.
Describing UPSC as one of India's most competitive exams, PM Modi said that while stories of several aspirants were the stuff of inspiration but thousands of capable candidates don't reach the final list.
"All of us have heard many inspiring stories from the toppers of the Civil Services. These youngsters study under difficult circumstances and through their hard work, get a place in this service, but friends, there is another truth about the UPSC exam."
"There are thousands of such candidates who are very capable; their hard work is no less than anyone else's, but they are unable to reach the final list by a small margin. These candidates have to prepare afresh for other exams. That cost both their time and money. That is why, now a digital platform has been created for such sincere students and its name is 'Pratibha Setu'."
PRATIBHA stands for 'Professional Resource And Talent Integration – Bridge for Hiring Aspirants'. The Indian PM said that 'Pratibha Setu' would store the data of the candidates that clear all stages, but fail to make it to UPSC's final list. The database allows verified employers - including ministries, PSUs, autonomous bodies, and private organizations to access data of such candidates and hire them.
This is not a new scheme; earlier, it was known as the Public Disclosure Scheme (PDS) and has been in operation since 20 August 2018. It "provides a platform for Employer to select non-recommended willing candidates who are almost as meritorious to the recommended candidates and provides Second gateway for UPSC aspirants to shine beyond the examination."