/Holi clash in Delhi: 26-year-old Tarun Kumar killed after water balloon altercation

An altercation broke out between two families during Holi following a water balloon splashing on a passing woman in Uttam Nagar, Delhi. The violence resulted in the death of a 26-year-old Hindu man, Tarun Kumar. Police have arrested four, along with a minor boy, all belonging to the Muslim community.

According to the Police water balloon was thrown by an 11-year-old girl. She was standing on the terrace and throwing water balloons at the passersby, one of them supposedly hit a lady who objected to it. According to Tarun's uncle, Tek Chand, "We apologised, but she didn't listen and called her relatives, picking up a fight with us."

However, the officer was cited, saying, “An altercation broke out between the two families. Their argument turned into a violent clash during which they assaulted each other.”

According to Tarun's family, the girl was playing with her family, but one of the water balloons mistakenly struck the lady, who started hurling abuses at them. But the matter subsided initially. Tarun Kumar, the deceased, was not present at the location. He was returning after playing Holi with his friends and had no knowledge of the altercation. He was ambushed by a group of eight to ten people with rods, sticks, and stones, according to his uncle, Tek Chand. Tarun Kumar was injured and succumbed to his injuries the next day.

“My nephew had no idea about the fight. But he was still attacked. They thrashed him brutally and even threw a big stone on his chest when he was lying injured on the road,” said Tek Chand. DCP Dwarka Kushal Pal Singh confirmed that the two groups, both of which were originally from Rajasthan, belonged to differnt religion. The family and neighbours of Tarun raised slogans outside the Uttamnagar Police Station. They were joined by a member of a Hindu Outfit, who, along with the family, returned to the neighbourhood and tried to attack the muslim family. It was stopped by a police intervention.

“Security personnel in adequate numbers have been deployed in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation, and no one will be allowed to breach the law-and-order situation,” said a senior police officer.

On February 17, 2026, Umardeen was shot dead in Nand Nagri, Delhi, while saving his son Tehzeem from a group attack, allegedly a hate crime targeting Muslims. Reports suggest people were calling him "Katua" before killing him. Mob violence has long been a socio-legal challenge in India, most of which stems from identity-based attacks due to growing intolerance and inter-community hatred, which were normalised by various pressure groups, opinion leaders and inflammatory speeches from people belonging to different communities.