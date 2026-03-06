/Trump admits there are chances of Iran retaliating on US soil- 'Some people will die'

US President Donald Trump, in the latest interview for the cover story of The Times, responding to correspondent Eric Cortellessa about the details of the Iran war and if there was a possibility of the US being attacked on its own soil, Trump responded: “I guess”. The US-Iran war has the possibility to spill over to its own territory. Trump's admission contradicts the confident updates about the war by his administration. Trump further added that ‘some people will die’.

“But I think they’re worried about that all the time. We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things," said Trump, responding to questions about possible attacks on US soil. "Like I said, some people will die," the president added. "When you go to war, some people will die."

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of surrendering strategic autonomy after torpedo attack on IRIS Dena

Add WION as a Preferred Source

These comments were unsettling for many US citizens as the US engaged in an unpopular war of choice with Iran, completely unprovoked, on the pretence of changing a terrorist regime. The war is unpopular because, according to a Reuters poll, only 27 per cent of US citizens approve of this war, 43 per cent are against it, and 29 per cent are unsure about it. Similary another CBS survey of 1400 people shows approximately 60 per cent of US adults did not think the Trump administration has provided a clear rationale or goal for the war. The rationale of the Trump administration is like a moving goalpost. At first it was Iran's nuclear weapon program, then it was about the regime killing its own people, then it was about the threat of an imminent attack when the US had already mobilised one third of its troops to mediteranean.

Since the beginning of the wat the statements of the Trump administration were incoherent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, the US was forced to act because of Israel, then Trump denied saying Iran would have attacked if the US did not. The Time Cover Story comes 4 days after a 52-year-old Ndiaga Diagne opened fire at Buford’s bar on West 6th Street in Austin, March 1, killing 3 and injuring another 4. The man, as reported by multiple platforms, was wearing a t-shirt with markings “property or Allah” and “Iranian flag” on it. Though many have questioned the timing and the overt denotation of Iran just within a day of the attack on Iran as an operation to change public opinion in support of the war. The authorities are investigating the matter, and no clear motive has been established.