The US Department of Justice has released the missing interviews from the evidence catalogue of the case against Ghislaine Maxwell. These interviews were from a woman only who was allegedly abused by Epstein and subsequently by Trump in the 1980s when she was a minor.
The source alleged that Epstein personally transported her, driving her, flying her from an island location to either New York or New Jersey specifically to introduce her to Trump, indicating a deliberate and premeditated one
Trump did not like her due to her Tomboyish appearance. She said that she had three separate encounters with Trump and was ready to discuss those in detail. On one ocassion Trump deliberately tried to force his genitals into her mouth, to which she bit him. Trump then hit her and shouted “Get this little bitch the hell out of here.” She was then asked by a blonde woman to wear a bra.
Both Trump and Epstein had an interesting dynamic. There was jealousy between them, but again, they would have an eventual level playing field. Epstein would use words like "untainted", "jaded", and "fresh meat" when referring to young girls
The source claims she heard Trump speaking about washing money through casinos and having illegal building permits. If true, this would represent the source having direct knowledge of alleged financial crimes beyond the sexual abuse allegations. The source also claimed that her mother was blackmailed with pictures of her. Her mother paid money to buy off those pictures embazzling from her firm. The source identified a person, Jim Atkins, who allegedly forced her mother to embezzle money from her real estate business.
There were four interviews by the fourth FBI interview in October 2019, the source directly questioned whether there was any point continuing, noting that statutes of limitations may have expired. The timing was just before the 2020 election, which raises questions about why these interviews were conducted when investigators apparently knew prosecution may not have been possible. She mentioned receiving threatening calls. In one instance, she mentioned that her attorney received a cryptic call mentioning intentions to “cover tracks” ahead of the election.