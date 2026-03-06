/‘Wisdom from heaven’: Evangelical leaders gather in White House; pastor prays for Trump

As US President Donald Trump had been promoting, but in the case of Iran, he has acted otherwise. The country’s stance has been against Tehran’s nuclear programme, which “obliterated” their mission once in June 2025 with Operation Midnight Hammer and the second now with Operation Epic Fury. America and Israel collaborated in a joint military operation to strike Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the initial bombardments.

Now, as Iran is not backing down and bombing US bases across the Middle East, Trump’s assistant Dan Scavino posted a video where evangelical leaders were seen praying for the 79-year-old in the Oval Office.

The lead pastor, Tom Mullins, was heard saying, "We pray for wisdom from heaven to flood his heart, his mind, and the Lord. You will guide him in these challenging times that we're facing today. I pray for your grace and your protection over him."

"Pray for your grace and protection of our troops and all of our men and women serving in our armed forces, and Father, we just pray you'll continue to give our President the strength that he needs to lead our great nation as we come back to one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," he continued.

This prayer comes after America has been bombarding Iran and celebrating its victory. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Charles Bradford Cooper II sends out a letter to the troops. At a time when the Middle East is in a turbulent situation, the letter read: “To America's extraordinary sons and daughters deployed around the Middle East, by order of the President of the United States, we are embarking on a mission of profound consequence. The time for preparation is over. The time for action has arrived.”

The document dated February 28 was shared by news outlet Washington Post’s journalist Dan Lamothe. It highlights how Admiral Cooper is honoured to serve with “most exceptional Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Guardians and Coast Guardsmen on this earth.”

US loses military equipment worth $2 billion in four days

America has sustained nearly $2 billion in equipment losses during the first four days of its campaign, according to data compiled by the news agency Anadolu. The primary driver of this figure is the destruction of a $1.1 billion AN/FPS-132 early warning radar system at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which was hit by an Iranian missile strike on Saturday. Qatari officials have since confirmed the damage to the strategic asset.