US President Donald Trump on Friday (March 6) said there will be ‘no deal’ with Iran unless it agrees to ‘unconditional surrender’, hardening his stance as tensions escalate after joint strikes by the United States and Israel. The attacks triggered retaliatory missile and drone strikes from Tehran, widening the conflict and putting several Gulf states at risk of being drawn further into the war. Donald Trump on his Truth Social post wrote, “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).” Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

On Thursday (March 5), Trump said that the United States military is progressing “far ahead of schedule” in the war against Iran. “The United States military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to totally demolish the enemy, far ahead of schedule and at levels that people have never seen before,” the president said.

Trump’s remarks came as Israel’s military chief stated that the country is moving into the “next phase” of the war with Iran after carrying out 2,500 strikes and deploying more than 6,000 weapons. He said, “The US military continues to demolish the enemy ahead of schedule. They are tough, and they wanna fight. They called and asked, we wanna talk, I said you are a bit late. I call on the IRGC, Police, and all to lay down their arms or get killed. Let's shape a new Iran, a great country with a great future. The US will ensure whoever leads the country will not threaten the US.”