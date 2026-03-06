/Indonesia to ban social media for children under 16; citizens say prohibit porn, online gambling sites too

Indonesia will ban social media for children under 16, the country’s communication and digital affairs minister, Meutya Hafid, said on Friday. Hafid said she has already signed a government regulation that means children under the age of 16 can no longer have accounts on high-risk digital platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live, and Roblox. Indonesia will be the first country in Southeast Asia to restrict the access of children to social media.

The implementation of the ban will start gradually from March 28 until all platforms fulfill their compliance obligations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The basis is clear. Our children face increasingly real threats. From exposure to pornography, cyberbullying, online fraud, and, most importantly, addiction. The government is here so that parents no longer have to fight alone against the giant of algorithms.” Hafid said.

She added that the government is taking this step to reclaim sovereignty over children’s futures.

“We realize that the implementation of this regulation may cause some discomfort at first. Children may complain and parents may be confused about how to respond to their children’s complaints,” Hafid said.

However, parents in Jakarta welcomed the government’s restrictions on access to social media.

“I think that it has been very worrying for minors, especially children. Because they have too much freedom with photos, videos, and everything. Some education is educational, but some is misleading. So we really need to sort through social media again,” said Marianah, 43.

Others said the government should also block other harmful websites, such as pornography and online gambling sites.

“As parents, we hope that online gambling and pornography websites can also be removed. So, in a sense, the government must also be fair. This is for the sake of the people themselves, for the children, and for the children’s growth and development,” said Harianto, 49, a Jakarta resident.

Also Read: Surgeon in UK guides robot to perform prostate removal surgery in Gibraltar

Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs conducted a surprise inspection of Meta Platforms’ Jakarta office this week over concerns about the handling of harmful content on its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and said it issued a stern warning regarding Meta’s low level of compliance with national regulations.

The restriction of social media access for teens began in Australia in December 2025. Spain, France, and the UK are also taking or are considering measures to restrict access to social media amid growing concern that children are being harmed by exposure to unregulated content.