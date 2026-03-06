/Surgeon in UK guides robot to perform prostate removal surgery in Gibraltar

A cancer patient in Gibraltar was operated upon by an expert surgeon in London, 1,500 miles away, with the assistance of a robot specialised for the task, marking a major success for remote robotic surgery. The surgical procedure involved prostate removal that helped save the life of 62-year-old cancer patient and football fan Paul Buxton.

In the operating theatre at St. Bernard’s Hospital, the only hospital in the British overseas territory, a high-tech four-armed robot equipped with a 3D camera carried out the removal of Buxton’s prostate, guided by the surgeon in London. The British patient has lived in Gibraltar for four decades.

Prof. Prokar Dasgupta, a leading urology specialist who leads the robotic centre of excellence at The London Clinic, remotely conducted the surgery from about 1,500 miles away in London’s Harley Street district.

With the help of technology services provider Presidio, Dasgupta used a console in London to guide the Toumai Robotic System, made by Microport, through an intricate sequence of steps to successfully give Buxton a prostatectomy, a surgical removal of the prostate gland.

The procedure went to plan with a lag of only 0.06 seconds between the surgeon in London and the robot in Gibraltar. Buxton said he felt “fantastic” within days of the unique experience.

“And it is pioneering for Gibraltar, because you don’t need to leave Gibraltar. Normally, any major surgeries, apart from minor stuff, maybe hernias and things like that, you end up having to go to either London or Madrid.”

He added: “It’s been a privilege to be part of medical history.”

Buxton said many people questioned whether he would really go ahead with the procedure.

“A lot of people actually said to me: ‘You’re not going to do it, are you?’” Buxton said. “I thought, I’m giving something back here.

“I love football – we’ve gone from being in the Championship to the Champions League as far as surgeons are concerned.”

Buxton, who is originally from Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset, said it was a “no-brainer” for him to decide, telling the Press Association that he was happy to be the “guinea pig”.

After his cancer diagnosis, Buxton had expected to join the NHS waiting list and travel to England because of the complex nature of the operation.

But then he got the opportunity to undergo the surgery remotely and jumped at the chance.

“If I hadn’t gone for the telesurgery in Gibraltar, then I would have had to have flown to London, I would have had to go on the NHS waiting list, get the procedure done and I would have probably been in London for three weeks. So I thought: ‘This is a no-brainer,’” Buxton said.