/No repeat of China mistakes’: US official signals shift in India landmark trade deal

America will not repeat its mistakes, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau highlighted as he addressed the crowd during the Raisina Dialogue 2026. Talking about the country’s trade deal with India, he said it won’t make the same mistakes “that we made with China 20 years ago.”

Landau said, “India should understand that we are not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago... Then the next thing we know, you are beating us in many commercial things...”

Expressing the country’s view on the deal he added, “We are excited about the trade deal that is almost at the finish line now, and I think that that can be the basis for really unlocking almost limitless potential. We are very excited about focusing on India and these economic and commercial opportunities.”

US deputy secretary looked at deals with Beijing as a mistake and went on to added, “India should understand that we are not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago in terms of saying, ‘you will be able to develop all these markets, and then the next thing we know, you are beating us in a lot of commercial things.’”

With no hesitation, he said that America is going to make sure that whatever it does is fair and for the people because ultimately, they have to be accountable to our own people just as the government of India has to be accountable to their own.