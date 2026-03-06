/'We have only just begun to fight', says Pete Hegseth; 'we hit nearly 200 targets', says Admiral Brad Cooper

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said that the US mission in Iran is progressing rapidly. “Iran is hoping we cannot sustain this, which is a really bad calculation,” he said. Hegseth told reporters that the United States has ample military supplies and is prepared to continue its campaign for as long as necessary. “We have no shortage of munitions,” he said, adding that the US can sustain its campaign as long as it needs to. “We have only just begun to fight, and fight decisively,” he added. Meanwhile, the head of US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, outlined the scale of recent military operations. According to Cooper, in the last 72 hours, the US has struck nearly 200 targets across Iran, including facilities connected to Iran’s space command.

He said the US has sunk more than 30 Iranian ships so far. “And in just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier. And as we speak, it's on fire.” Hegseth also stressed that the US remains fully committed to the conflict and that the deaths of six American service members would strengthen the country's resolve. “Iran is hoping that we cannot sustain this, which is a really bad miscalculation for the IRGC in Iran,” he said at a press conference at US Central Command headquarters. “You see, there’s no shortage of American will here. We remember and honor our fallen, those six that we will soon welcome at Dover, who gave everything for their country and this mission. We remember them. But we remember them by rededicating ourselves even more fervently to this mission.”

