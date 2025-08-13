/The missile math problem: Why Iran’s cheap drones are costing America millions

The skies over West Asia have turned into a raging battlefield. Waves of Iranian drones and missiles are streaking across the night, while the United States and Israel scramble to shoot them down in what is fast becoming one of the most intense aerial confrontations in the region’s recent history. Across Iran, Israel, and the Gulf, the night sky is lit by fire trails, explosions, and interceptor launches. Iranian retaliation has targeted American bases, Israeli cities, and strategic locations across the region. In response, US and Israeli air defense systems have been firing almost continuously, trying to neutralise incoming threats before they strike.

But behind this dramatic battlefield spectacle lies a growing strategic concern: the United States could soon begin running dangerously low on the very missiles needed to defend the region. The air war unfolding over West Asia is relentless. Iran has adopted a strategy of overwhelming air defenses by launching waves of kamikaze drones and missiles. These attacks are designed not just to penetrate defenses but also to force defenders to fire expensive interceptor missiles repeatedly.

Pentagon officials have acknowledged the challenge. American air defenses cannot intercept every incoming drone, particularly when many of Iran’s weapons fly low and slow, slipping beneath radar coverage. This forces defensive systems to fire multiple interceptors in quick succession, draining stockpiles. Despite these concerns, Washington insists it retains the upper hand. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has argued that Iran cannot outlast the United States in a prolonged conflict. According to him, America retains the capacity to dictate the tempo of the war and possesses vast ammunition reserves capable of sustaining operations for as long as necessary.

Iran’s strategy, however, is based on a simple calculation: cost and numbers. A typical Iranian Shahed drone reportedly costs between $30,000 and $40,000 to produce. By contrast, advanced interceptor missiles such as Patriot air defense missiles or AMRAAM interceptors can cost millions of dollars each. Every successful interception saves lives and protects critical infrastructure. But it also burns through valuable missile stocks.

In a prolonged war of attrition, this imbalance in cost could become decisive. The side that exhausts its arsenal first risks losing its defensive advantage. The pressure is already mounting in Washington. Retired Admiral Sandy Winnefeld, the former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has warned that the United States could face a serious shortage of key missile defense systems if the conflict with Iran continues at its current pace.

According to US Central Command estimates, Iran has launched more than 500 missiles and over 2,000 drones since the fighting escalated. The scale of the barrage has raised concerns about sustainability on both sides. Reports also suggest that top US military General Dan Caine had privately warned President Donald Trump about potential shortages in interceptor stockpiles shortly before the strikes that triggered the latest escalation.

As the skies over West Asia continue to burn, the battle is no longer just about missiles in the air. It is also about industrial capacity, supply chains, and the brutal mathematics of modern warfare. The question now looming over the conflict is simple yet critical: how long can the US continue repelling Iran’s relentless drone and missile barrage?