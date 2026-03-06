Google Preferred
Donald Trump says US ground invasion of Iran would be “a waste of time”

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Mar 06, 2026, 20:00 IST | Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 20:00 IST
Donald Trump says US ground invasion of Iran would be “a waste of time”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event celebrating 2025 MLS Cup Champions Inter Miami CF in the East Room of the White House on March 05, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump says a US ground invasion of Iran would be “a waste of time” but signals Washington wants to remove Iran’s leadership amid escalating war.

US President Donald Trump has denied any possibility of a ground invasion by the US and Israeli forces in Iran, a "waste of time". This was in reaction to the comment by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who, in an interview with NBC News, said that “we are waiting for them”. Trump declared that Iran has lost “everything”. The US is interested in a diplomatic solution and "wants to clean out everything".

“It’s a waste of time. They’ve lost everything. They’ve lost their navy. They’ve lost everything they can lose." Trump added that the pace and intensity of strikes will continue; he wants to clean out everything. Trump called Araghchi's remark a "wasted" comment.

Separately, while hosting the U.S. club Inter Miami at the White House on Thursday, Trump called on members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), the military, and the police to “lay down” their arms, warning of “guaranteed death” if they continue to resist. Trump offered complete immunity and urged them to assist in reclaiming the country. Trump also encouraged Iranian diplomats everywhere to seek asylum. Trump dismissed the frontrunner, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the dead Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as a lightweight and said his Venezuela playbook will work.

On March 2, Trump told The New York Post he would not rule out boots on the ground. "I don't have the yips with respect to boots on the ground -- like every president says, 'There will be no boots on the ground.' I don't say it," said Trump to the Post.

The US-Israel operation on Iran has entered its seventh day. According to the Iran Red Crescent Society, at least 1,230 people in Iran have been killed since the strikes began on Saturday. But the Iranian leadership, even after a significant loss of life, remains defiant. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that it would be a disaster for the US to launch a ground invasion.

About the Author

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

