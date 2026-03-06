/Donald Trump says US ground invasion of Iran would be “a waste of time”

US President Donald Trump has denied any possibility of a ground invasion by the US and Israeli forces in Iran, a "waste of time". This was in reaction to the comment by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who, in an interview with NBC News, said that “we are waiting for them”. Trump declared that Iran has lost “everything”. The US is interested in a diplomatic solution and "wants to clean out everything".

“It’s a waste of time. They’ve lost everything. They’ve lost their navy. They’ve lost everything they can lose." Trump added that the pace and intensity of strikes will continue; he wants to clean out everything. Trump called Araghchi's remark a "wasted" comment.

Separately, while hosting the U.S. club Inter Miami at the White House on Thursday, Trump called on members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), the military, and the police to “lay down” their arms, warning of “guaranteed death” if they continue to resist. Trump offered complete immunity and urged them to assist in reclaiming the country. Trump also encouraged Iranian diplomats everywhere to seek asylum. Trump dismissed the frontrunner, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the dead Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as a lightweight and said his Venezuela playbook will work.

On March 2, Trump told The New York Post he would not rule out boots on the ground. "I don't have the yips with respect to boots on the ground -- like every president says, 'There will be no boots on the ground.' I don't say it," said Trump to the Post.

The US-Israel operation on Iran has entered its seventh day. According to the Iran Red Crescent Society, at least 1,230 people in Iran have been killed since the strikes began on Saturday. But the Iranian leadership, even after a significant loss of life, remains defiant. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that it would be a disaster for the US to launch a ground invasion.