/Is the US-Iran war a religious war? US troops were briefed of Armageddon, return of Jesus

The conflict in West Asia has reached its seventh day. US and Israeli officers invoked the 'Book of Revelation' to motivate the troops and frame the war on Iran as “divine battle” to accelerate towards Armageddon or bring about the biblical end of times. An unnamed non-commissioned commander wrote to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) that the war briefing included citations out of the Book of Revelation and the return of Jesus Christ. The Foundation has claimed that it has received more than 110 such complaints from troops across the US armed forces. The complainant alleges that the commander told the officers President Donald Trump had been “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared Iran to an ancient biblical enemy, the Amalekites from the Torah. The “Amalek” are known in Jewish tradition as representing “pure evil”. “We read in this week’s Torah portion, ‘Remember what Amalek did to you.’ We remember - and we act.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Iran is run by a lunatic, religious fanatic regime, and they cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said, "Crazy regimes like Iran, hell-bent on prophetic Islamic delusions, cannot have nuclear weapons.” Referring to the Shia eschatology, where the rise of the religious leaders comes close to the end of times.Before the return of the Mahdi, the hidden twelfth Imam and the restoration of justice

The Third Temple of Solomon is to be built where the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque stand. It is considered to be the third-holiest place for Muslims on Earth. According to Muslim theology, it is the place where the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven. According to Jewish eschatology, throughout almost 1,900 years of exile, the Jewish people yearned to return to Israel, build the Third Temple in Jerusalem and restore the Temple service. The orthodox Jews believe that the Mosque has to be desecrated for the reconstruction of the Third Temple. While some argue that people are not build it untill the Messiah comes. The same is the case for orthodox Muslims who believe that the whole compound is the Al-Aqsa Mosque or Haram al-Sharif. Any desecration of this will create a volatile situation and a direct confrontation between the Islamic world and the Jewish world. This is one of the most sensitive issues in modern history.

Iran has long been a Shia religious nation and has been struggling for religious autonomy in the region. Some hardline factions within the regime believe that regional chaos and the destruction of enemies are necessary to trigger the return of the Mahdi. The underlying rhetoric of the war draws on competing apocalyptic traditions and points towards civilisational or theological confrontations.