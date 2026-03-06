/Russia giving Iran satellite intel on US troops amid war? Here's what report suggests

Russia has provided Iran with intelligence on US military positions, according to people familiar with US intelligence reporting, marking the first indication Moscow may be directly involving itself in the conflict. The intelligence shared by Russia reportedly includes satellite imagery showing the locations and movements of American troops, ships and aircraft, according to sources cited in US intelligence briefings. A person familiar with the matter said much of the information came from Moscow’s network of overhead satellites. It remains unclear what Russia may be receiving in return for the assistance.

The development was first reported by The Washington Post. It is also unclear whether any specific Iranian strike can be directly linked to Russian targeting data. However, several Iranian drone attacks have recently struck locations where US troops were present. On Sunday, an Iranian drone hit a temporary facility housing US troops in Kuwait, killing six American service members, according to CNN reporting. One source briefed on the intelligence said, “This shows Russia still likes Iran very much.”

US intelligence officials are also monitoring signs that China could provide Iran with limited assistance, including financial support, spare parts and missile components, according to three people familiar with the matter. So far, Beijing has largely stayed out of the conflict. China relies heavily on Iranian oil and has reportedly been urging Tehran to ensure safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy shipping route.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

One person familiar with the intelligence assessments said, “China is more cautious in its support. It wants the war to end because it endangers their energy supply.” The CIA declined to comment on the intelligence reporting. CNN has also asked the Chinese embassy in Washington for comment regarding the suggestion that Beijing could assist Iran.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth downplayed the role of Moscow and Beijing in the conflict. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said Russia and China are “not really a factor” in the war with Iran. Russia and Iran have deepened military cooperation in recent years. Iran has supplied Russia with Shahed drones and short-range ballistic missiles used in attacks on Ukraine. Tehran has also helped establish a large drone production facility inside Russia to manufacture Iranian-designed drones.

The US military operation against Iran currently involves more than 50,000 troops, over 200 fighter jets and two aircraft carriers, according to US Central Command commander Admiral Brad Cooper. According to Pentagon officials, the current US military objective is to eliminate Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities. Defense Secretary Hegseth said this week that Iran has been using those missiles as a “shield” while advancing its nuclear program.