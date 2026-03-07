/Iran’s hardline clerics get restless, demand quick naming of new supreme leader

The hardline elements in Iran are getting restless and trying to get the successor of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed as early as possible. Two influential and hardline Iranian clerics have called for the quick selection of a new supreme leader to steer the nation amid relentless waves of US and Israeli strikes, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

The calls of the two clerics reveal that the hardliners in the clerical establishment are not satisfied with the three-person Interim Leadership Council, comprising President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i and Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, handling the command after the killing of Khamenei.

Naser Makarem Shirazi, a grand ayatollah, who commands a huge following for his religious rulings, said an appointment was needed swiftly to “help better organise the country’s affairs”.

Last week, two senior Shi’ite religious authorities issued fatwas calling on Muslims around the world to avenge the killing of Khamenei. Makarem Shirazi said it was a ⁠religious duty for Muslims “until the evil of these criminals is eradicated from the world.”

Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani also urged the Assembly of Experts (Majles-e Khobregan-e Rahbari), a body of 88 elected Islamic scholars (Mujtahids) that chooses the new leader, to accelerate the process of picking ⁠Khamenei’s successor.

As per Article 111 of the Iranian Constitution, a three-man council comprising the president, a senior cleric, and the head of the judiciary has taken ⁠over the supreme leader’s role until a new leader is elected by the Assembly of Experts. The constitution states a supreme leader should be chosen within three months.

As per sources, some clerics have held consultations online. The delay is also being ascribed to the fact that it is advisable to assemble all 88 Mujtahids at a place due to security threats amid massive US and Israeli strikes after Khamenei’s killing.

President Donald Trump has said ⁠that the US should have a role in choosing the new leader, a demand Iran has rejected.