/‘Avoid miscalculation’: Saudi Arabia warns Iran after missile and drone attacks

Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman urged Iran to "avoid miscalculation" on Saturday, following missile and drone launches against the kingdom.

In a series of statements, the Saudi defence ministry said it had thwarted repeated missile launches at an air base which houses US military personnel and drone attacks at a major oil field.

Iran is pressing attacks across the Gulf, a week since US-Israeli strikes against the Islamic republic triggered regional war.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, reported at least two drone attacks earlier this week that targeted the Ras Tanura refinery in the east.

Prince Khalid posted on X after meeting with Pakistan's military chief that the pair had "discussed Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and the measures needed to halt them".

"We stressed that such actions undermine regional security and stability and expressed hope that the Iranian side will exercise wisdom and avoid miscalculation," he added.

The defence ministry earlier posted on X that "a ballistic missile launched towards Prince Sultan Air Base" southeast of the capital Riyadh was "intercepted and destroyed".

The official Saudi Press Agency later reported another missile attack at the same base, saying it was also intercepted, quoting a defence ministry spokesperson.

The news agency also reported at least 17 drone attacks targeting the Shaybah oil field near the Emirati border. The drones were "intercepted and destroyed", it said.