‘Avoid miscalculation’: Saudi Arabia warns Iran after missile and drone attacks

Prajvi Mathur
By AFP
Published: Mar 07, 2026, 16:31 IST | Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 16:31 IST
This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor taken and released on March 2, 2026, shows damage at the Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman urged Iran to "avoid miscalculation" on Saturday, following missile and drone launches against the kingdom.

In a series of statements, the Saudi defence ministry said it had thwarted repeated missile launches at an air base which houses US military personnel and drone attacks at a major oil field.

Iran is pressing attacks across the Gulf, a week since US-Israeli strikes against the Islamic republic triggered regional war.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, reported at least two drone attacks earlier this week that targeted the Ras Tanura refinery in the east.

Prince Khalid posted on X after meeting with Pakistan's military chief that the pair had "discussed Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and the measures needed to halt them".

"We stressed that such actions undermine regional security and stability and expressed hope that the Iranian side will exercise wisdom and avoid miscalculation," he added.

The defence ministry earlier posted on X that "a ballistic missile launched towards Prince Sultan Air Base" southeast of the capital Riyadh was "intercepted and destroyed".

The official Saudi Press Agency later reported another missile attack at the same base, saying it was also intercepted, quoting a defence ministry spokesperson.

The news agency also reported at least 17 drone attacks targeting the Shaybah oil field near the Emirati border. The drones were "intercepted and destroyed", it said.

In a separate incident, two drones were intercepted east of Riyadh, according to the defence ministry.

