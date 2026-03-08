/Hours after president’s apology, Iran vows to continue attacking neighbours aiding enemies

Hours after President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring Gulf countries for attacking them, Iran’s hardline judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, who is also a member of the interim leadership council, said on Saturday that the Islamic republic would continue targeting its regional neighbours offering its enemies “points... used in aggression against our country”.

“Evidence from Iran’s armed forces shows that the geography of some countries in the region is openly and covertly at the disposal of the enemy,” said the judiciary chief.

“The heavy attacks on these targets will continue,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, President Masoud Pezeshkian had issued an apology to Iran’s neighbours, which host major US military bases, for attacks on their land.

In a speech broadcast by Iranian state TV, Pezeshkian said, “I apologise... to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran.” He also said that Tehran would not attack a neighbour unless first attacked by them.

“The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries,” he said.

Pezeshkian also rubbished US President Donald Trump’s warning about an “unconditional surrender” and insisted, that Iran’s enemies “must take their wish for the unconditional surrender of the Iranian people to their graves.”

Israel and the United States pounded Iran again, with one airstrike setting a Tehran airport ablaze.

Israel launched one of its biggest raids on Saturday, targeting a military academy, an underground command centre, and a missile storage facility.

Smoke billowed from Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport after a predawn attack in which Israel said it had destroyed 16 aircraft and fighter jets used by the security forces and military.

Iran also launched waves of missile and drone attacks on its Gulf neighbours hosting US forces and vowed no surrender despite threats from President Donald Trump to widen the conflict.

The UAE said its air defences intercepted 15 missiles and 119 drones on Saturday morning, and video footage showed one projectile crashing into Dubai airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic.

Saudi Arabia said Saturday it had intercepted a missile fired at an airbase housing US personnel, while Jordan accused Iran of “targeting vital installations” inside the country over the last week.