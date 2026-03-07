/WATCH | Footage shows moment when Dubai airport was hit by drone amid Iran war

Operations at Dubai International Airport were briefly halted on Saturday (March 7) after a suspected drone incident near the runway, as tensions from the ongoing US-Iran conflict in the region continued to escalate into its eighth day. Footage widely shared on social media appeared to show a powerful blast followed by a thick cloud of smoke rising near the airport area. The clip, which has not been independently verified, suggested that a drone may have struck close to the runway.

The video was also broadcast by Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera, further drawing global attention to the incident. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates later clarified that the situation was linked to an interception carried out by the country’s air defence systems. According to officials, the explosion was caused by debris that fell after an aerial threat was neutralised.

In response to the incident, airport authorities temporarily suspended flight operations to ensure passenger safety, which was later resumed. Dubai’s government communication office confirmed the precautionary shutdown in a statement.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended to prioritise the safety of passengers, airport personnel, and airline crews,” the Dubai Media Office said, adding that all actions were being taken in accordance with established safety procedures.

The airport later announced that some services had resumed shortly after the brief suspension. Flights began operating again from both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central, Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), though schedules remained disrupted. Passengers were advised not to head to the airport unless their airline had confirmed their flight status, as many departures and arrivals continued to change.

UAE government response