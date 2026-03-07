/'I apologise...': Iran President Pezeshkian expresses regret for attacking neighbours amid war with Israel and US

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, on day seven of the war (Saturday, Mar 7) with the US and Israel, apologised to neighbouring countries for attacking them. In a speech broadcast by Iranian state TV, Pezeshkian said, “I apologise... to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran”. He also said that Tehran would not attack a neighbour unless first attacked by them.

Tehran vows not to attack neighbours

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that the country's neighbours will not be targeted unless attacks are launched from them during the war with Israel and the United States.

Add WION as a Preferred Source