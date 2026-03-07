/'I apologise...': Iran President Pezeshkian expresses regret for attacking neighbours amid war with Israel and US

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, on day seven of the war (Saturday, Mar 7) with the US and Israel, apologised to neighbouring countries for attacking them. In a speech broadcast by Iranian state TV, Pezeshkian said, “I apologise... to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran”. He also said that Tehran would not attack a neighbour unless first attacked by them.
Tehran vows not to attack neighbours
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that the country's neighbours will not be targeted unless attacks are launched from them during the war with Israel and the United States.
"The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries," he said. The leadership council has been leading Iran since last week's killing of the Islamic republic's supreme leader, in the US and Israel strikes which triggered a Middle East war.