/Toxic acid rain warning in Iran? Tehran burns after US, Israel strikes on oil facilities | VIDEO

As the war in West Asia rages, the United States and Israel have targeted five oil facilities with overnight strikes in and near Iran’s capital. Video shared on social media showed massive fires in several parts of Tehran, with smoke blanketing the city. This comes as the conflict in the region widens, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowing that his country will not surrender despite US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats.

“Last night, four oil depots and a petroleum products transport centre in Tehran and the Alborz were attacked by enemy aircraft,” the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, Keramat Veyskarami, told Iranian state TV on Sunday (Mar 8). He added that Iran’s oil depots had “sufficient gasoline reserves”.

“Four of our personnel, including two oil tanker drivers, were killed in the incident,” he said, adding that the facilities were damaged but the “fire was brought under control.”

According to an AFP report, residents reported the smell of burning ligering in the air. Many people in Tehran said that the air appeared dark even as the sun rose, and there was rainfall in the city.

Acid rain warning in Tehran

The Iranian Red Crescent has warned of acid rain in Tehran due to the release of toxins in the air following oil depot explosions. It said that the blasts have resulted in the release of “significant quantities of toxic hydrocarbon compounds, sulfur, and nitrogen oxides” in the air.

“In the event of precipitation, the resulting rain is extremely dangerous and highly acidic,” it said in a statement, cautioning residents of skin burns and severe lung damage.

Iran’s environmental authorities have urged people to remain indoors to avoid respiratory issues and other health problems.

On February 28, the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Azerbaijan.