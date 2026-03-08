/PM Modi launches first ‘Ring Metro’ of India in Delhi, inaugurates 2 new corridors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched two new corridors of the Delhi Metro, including the first 'Ring Metro' of the country that runs across large parts of the city. The inauguration includes the Majlis Park-Maujpur Babarpur section of the Pink Line, which is around 12.3 km, and the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park stretch of the Magenta Line, which spans around 9.9 km.

About Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur Corridor

The Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur corridor consists of eight elevated stations, which form part of the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar Pink Line, which is already active. In addition, the Pink Line has stretched to almost 71.56 km, marking it the first fully operational 'Ring Metro' of India.

The stations on this corridor are Majlis Park, Burari, Soorghat, Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur. The Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur corridor also includes a newly built bridge over the Yamuna, along with a double-decker viaduct that carries both a metro line and a road flyover.

About Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park Corridor

The second corridor, running from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park, is an elevated extension of the Botanical Garden–Krishna Park Extension Magenta Line and consists of seven stations. With this addition, the total length of the Magenta Line has increased to about 49 km.

The stations along this stretch are Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura–Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Village, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalswa, and Majlis Park. Some sections of the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park corridor rise to a height of about 28.36 metres, making it one of the highest elevated stretches in the Delhi Metro network.

