External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday (March 9) regarding the evolving situation in West Asia, as tensions in the region continue to escalate. The briefing is expected to outline India’s assessment of recent developments, its diplomatic outreach, and measures being taken to ensure the safety of Indian nationals living and working across the region.
The statement comes at a time when West Asia is witnessing heightened instability following missile and drone exchanges across the Gulf. The growing confrontation has raised international concerns about the possibility of a wider regional escalation, which could have serious implications for global energy markets, regional security, and the large expatriate populations residing in the region.
Also read: UPSC controversy: Two women named Akanksha Singh get 301st rank in 2025 exam, have same roll no
During his address, Jaishankar is expected to inform members of Parliament about India’s ongoing engagement with governments across West Asia. According to officials, New Delhi has been maintaining very close contact with regional partners while closely monitoring developments on the ground.
Also read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai to get $692mn package under new performance plan. Details inside
The minister has recently emphasised that the safety and well-being of Indian citizens in the region remain the government’s top priority. Thousands of Indians live and work across West Asian countries, making the situation particularly sensitive for New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs has been coordinating with Indian missions across the region to track the evolving situation and provide assistance if required.
Trending Stories
Jaishankar has also reiterated India’s broader diplomatic position on the crisis, calling for restraint and dialogue among the parties involved. He has warned that further escalation could destabilise an already fragile region and deepen existing geopolitical tensions.