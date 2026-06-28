/Obsessed with true crime and serial killer dramas? Here's what psychologists say about you

There has been a growth in the number of true crime documentaries and serial killer shows on OTT platforms in recent years, and they have become one of the biggest entertainment trends for viewers. Whether it's Mindhunter, Dahmer, Delhi Crime, or Raakh, millions of viewers willingly spend hours watching stories about violent crimes.

But have you ever wondered why people are so fascinated by the darkest side of human behaviour? And does enjoying such content reveal something about your personality? WION spoke to experts to understand the psychology behind this ever-growing obsession and how our brains are hard-wired to be attracted to things like crime, mystery and danger and whether binge-watching them can affect our mental health.

Why are we so obsessed with true crime?

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True crime isn’t just about violence; it’s about people and solving puzzles. As per Saikishore, Clinical Psychologist, Aster Whitefield Hospital, "People tend to be very interested in true crime because it combines mystery, psychology, and real human behaviour." He explains that such stories provide the audience with an opportunity to explore questions like why do people commit crimes? What methods do police use to solve complicated cases? Also, what are the factors leading to an individual's extreme actions? "From a psychological point of view, humans are naturally drawn to danger and survival information. True crime material acts as a means of safely understanding dangerous situations without any risk of one's own. Also, many are moved by the narrative element of these stories, which bring out themes of justice, courage, and the suffering of victims and their families."

Adding to this, Dr. Megha Agarwal, Consultant Psychiatrist, Kailash Deepak Hospital, says people don't just watch these shows for entertainment.

True crime and serial killer dramas Photograph: (Unsplash)

"The honest answer is: both, and they are rarely separable. Most viewers begin with entertainment, drawn by suspense and narrative tension, but the brain quietly absorbs real information along the way. Psychologists call this incidental learning. People pick up patterns about predatory behavior, warning signs in relationships, and how investigations unfold without ever sitting down to study," she said.

Emotions play a key role

Every good crime story takes viewers through a range of emotions, from curiosity and suspense to fear, shock, and finally relief. "Crime stories and dramas usually bring out a mix of feelings in people. Mostly, it is curiosity that gets the strongest, because audiences want to know the whole story, what happened and why. Besides curiosity, one can also experience suspense fear anxiety, or shock in when the story has unexpected twists or unpleasant details," Saikishore added.

However, a lot of viewers also sympathize with the victims and their families. People get their cases solved or justice done, with which they feel relieved and satisfied. "This whole cycle of emotions - getting from not knowing to finding out - is one of the reasons why crime stories attract our attention."

What does the habit show about your personality?

Many people wonder if enjoying stories about serial killers means they have a darker side. According to experts, that's a myth.

"To enjoy true crime stories doesn't really imply that a person is aggressive or secretly enjoys violence. Mostly, it just means that they are curious, interested in human psychology, and want to know how complicated situations work," Saikishore explains.

Dr. Agarwal agrees that curiosity plays a major role. She says many viewers develop what psychologists call incidental learning, where they unknowingly absorb information while simply trying to be entertained.

However, she also warns that watching many documentaries can sometimes create a false sense of expertise about criminal behaviour.

Why serial killers become the centre of attention

Perhaps the biggest draw of true crime is trying to understand people who commit unimaginable acts.

Dr. Agarwal explains, "Serial killers represent something deeply paradoxical: they are human beings who violated the most fundamental social contract. That paradox is psychologically irresistible."

True crime and serial killer dramas Photograph: (Unsplash)

She says people are naturally wired to understand other minds, especially when someone's behaviour seems impossible to explain. This curiosity is also linked to what researchers call morbid curiosity, the desire to understand the darker side of human nature from a safe distance.

Saikishore adds that mystery itself keeps people invested. "Humans have evolved a survival mechanism that involves paying special attention to possible threats. Since identifying danger was crucial to survival, stories about crime, risk, and uncertainty automatically draw attention. But mystery makes even more interesting because the brain loves to find answers and resolve questions that are left open."

Do men and women watch true crime differently?

“Research has consistently shown that women consume true crime content at significantly higher rates than men,” says Dr. Agarwal. She explains that many women unconsciously view these stories as lessons in personal safety, looking for warning signs and victim behaviour. Men, on the other hand, are often more drawn to the investigative side of cases, including forensic science and solving the mystery. While these are broad patterns, both groups are fascinated by understanding extraordinary human behaviour.

When does binge-watching become unhealthy? True crime is entertaining, but experts say that too much exposure to violent content can affect your mental well-being.

Dr. Agarwal says, "Yes, and this is one of the more underappreciated effects of heavy true crime consumption. The brain does not draw a clean line between a story and a real threat."