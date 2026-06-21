International Yoga Day 2026: How India took an ancient practice to the United Nations

On June 21, the world celebrates International Yoga Day to recognise that an ancient Indian practice has turned into a global movement embraced by millions. On this day, every year, people across continents roll out their yoga mats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and promote the benefits of the practice. This year's theme is "Yoga For Healthy Ageing."

But the journey of yoga from the ashrams of India to the corridors of the UN did not happen on its own. It was PM Modi who proposed the idea at the United Nations in 2014, and yoga secured one of the highest levels of support. Within less than three months, it had secured global recognition.

PM Modi proposes International Yoga Day at the UN

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On September 27, 2014, PM Modi addressed the UN General Assembly and encouraged member nations to dedicate a day to yoga. Presenting it as more than a form of exercise, he said, "Yoga embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being," as quoted by the UN.

The proposal received extraordinary support

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution announcing June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. It received extraordinary support from across continents, with 177 countries co-sponsoring the resolution. This is said to be one of the highest levels of backing ever recorded for a UN resolution.

The adoption took place without a vote, and the resolution was passed under the agenda item relating to global health and foreign policy. In formally recognizing the practice, the UN noted that yoga "provides a holistic approach to health and well-being."

India's most successful soft-power export

The speed of the resolution's passage was remarkable by UN standards. It is said that International observances often take years to gain support, but yoga's universal appeal acted as a bridge. The proposal attracted backing from countries with different traditions and geopolitical interests.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon also welcomed the initiative, saying, "Yoga can bring communities together in an inclusive manner that generates respect" and can "promote peace and development." He further highlighted its role in building "resilience against non-communicable diseases."

Significance on June 21

June 21 was chosen for Yoga Day as it marks the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, the longest day of the year. The day is said to carry cultural and spiritual significance in many traditions.

The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015, and in India, thousands gathered at Rajpath in New Delhi for a mass yoga demonstration led by Prime Minister Modi. The event also set Guinness World Records for the largest yoga class.

Additionally, in 2016, yoga was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The World Health Organization has also collaborated with India on wellness initiatives, including the launch of the mYoga mobile application.