/International Yoga Day: Malaika Arora to Milind Soman-Bollywood celebrities who practice yoga for holistic well-being

Much before actors like Shilpa Shetty and Bipasha Basu brought out Yoga DVDs, it was Rekha who, in the late seventies, mainstreamed Yoga as a fitness regime of choice. Under the guidance of her guru Rama Bans, she began practicing Yoga and achieved a sensational transformation that is now the stuff of film lore. In the early eighties, she also launched her 'Mind and Body Temple' audio series to guide new learners.

