/PM Modi leads International Yoga Day celebrations from Kolkata, says yoga has power to unite the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Jun 21) led India's 12th edition of International Day of Yoga celebrations from Kolkata's iconic Red Road, saying yoga has emerged as a force that connects people across countries, cultures and communities.

'Yoga connects everyone,' says prime minister

Addressing thousands gathered for the event, Modi said yoga's appeal today extends far beyond national boundaries.

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"The entire nation, the entire world seems connected. This is the power of yoga. Yoga connects everyone and brings everyone together," the prime minister said.

He also used the occasion to extend greetings to people across the globe participating in Yoga Day events.

"On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire world and to the entire human community on International Yoga Day," he said.

"Yoga is not only essential for our personal lifestyle today. Yoga is also a necessity for a better future for the world...We will not limit yoga to just one day, we will not limit yoga to just one program, we will make yoga a part of our lives" he added.

Modi also praised residents of West Bengal for a cleanliness campaign carried out alongside the celebrations, calling it a commendable initiative.

International Day of Yoga theme 2026

This year's International Day of Yoga is being observed under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlighting the growing role of yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and active living across all age groups.

The theme reflects a broader global conversation around healthy ageing as countries grapple with rising life expectancy, lifestyle diseases and increasing healthcare challenges. The focus, experts say, is no longer just on living longer but on living healthier.

Kolkata hosted the main national event, with large-scale yoga sessions organised across the city. Preparations were visible at several landmarks, including Millennium Park and Prinsep Ghat, ahead of the celebrations.