/'Driven by bigotry and hatred': India hits back at Pakistan Prez, calls out its abysmal human rights record

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday strongly rejected comments made by Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, describing them as "unwarranted" and an attempt to interfere in India's internal affairs.

Responding to the remarks, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India "categorically rejects" the statements made by the Pakistani leader and asserted that he had no authority to comment on matters concerning the country.

"India categorically rejects the unwarranted comments made by the president of Pakistan. He has, in any case, no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India," Jaiswal said in a statement.

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The response came after Zardari commented on the alleged demolition of a mosque in Varanasi.

The MEA was reacting to a statement by the Pakistani President in which he expressed “deep concern” over alleged threats to historic Muslim religious sites in India. He also claimed that such actions could lead to “disintegration and perennial chaos” in India, remarks that India dismissed as being based on unverified information.

India questions Pakistan's human rights record

Jaiswal also criticised Pakistan's human rights record, saying the comments were misplaced given the country's own challenges, which have drawn international attention.

"These comments are particularly absurd given Pakistan's own abysmal record on human rights, which is a matter of global commentary," he said.

The MEA spokesperson further pointed to Pakistan's treatment of minority communities, arguing that its record on protecting religious minorities has long faced criticism.

"Pakistan's long history of systematically targeting and victimising minorities across various faiths is notorious," he said.

India also suggested that the Pakistani President's comments were driven by political motives rather than genuine concern.

"Given this reality, the President's remarks can only be read as a deliberate political attack, driven by Pakistan's national policies of bigotry and hatred," Jaiswal added.

The MEA maintained that the remarks were inappropriate and reiterated India's rejection of the comments made by the Pakistani President.