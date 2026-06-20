/Iran-US talks to start in Switzerland on Sunday; Pakistani and Qatari mediators to join

The negotiations between the US and Iran, focused on reaching a lasting peace between the two countries, will begin on Sunday in Bürgentstock, Switzerland, said Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

“As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, technical-level talks will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on 21 June,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Pakistani and Qatari mediators would participate in the discussions with US and Iranian representatives.

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As part of the memorandum of understanding signed this week, the US and Iran have 60 days to work out several issues, including what will happen to Iran’s nuclear programme and its stockpile of enriched uranium.

“Representatives of the United States and Iran, along with Mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will participate in the discussions,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Pakistan will continue to facilitate the process in its role as mediator, with a view to advancing the understandings reached under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.”

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are already in Switzerland for the talks, while Vice President JD Vance said he could join in the coming days.

Vance said earlier in the day that he expects to travel to Switzerland in the coming days for talks, while saying that the negotiations were going well.

“I expect that I will leave some time the next couple of days, but, you know, it’s always a delicate coordination dance,” Vance told Fox News.

Vance further said that US negotiators, including Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, were already in Switzerland, handling “some of the technical elements” of the talks, and had reported that “things are going well.”

The vice president had postponed a planned trip for talks scheduled for Friday that were called off.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that an Iranian negotiating team was on its way after quoting Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei as warning that the agreement was “in trouble.”