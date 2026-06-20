/'She wants to be friends again in order to get her numbers up': Trump escalates tensions with Meloni

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (June 20) intensified his public dispute with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, claiming she repeatedly sought a photograph with him during the recent G7 Summit and was now attempting to repair ties with Washington to improve her standing at home.

The diplomatic row began after Trump alleged that Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph at the G7 gathering in France and that he agreed because he felt "sorry for her". Meloni swiftly rejected the claims, describing them as "completely made up" and accusing the US president of attacking allies while showing greater leniency towards America's adversaries.

Doubling down on his criticism in a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump suggested that Meloni's popularity in Italy was declining and linked it to her refusal to support the United States on issues related to Iran.

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"Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France. She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!)," Trump wrote.

The US president also criticised Italy's decision not to allow American forces to use its airfields and runways, describing it as a significant logistical challenge despite what he said were substantial US contributions towards the defence of Italy and other NATO allies.