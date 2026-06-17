US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday (June 17) said he was “very much looking forward” to the upcoming bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

Speaking to WION's Siddhant Sibbal, Gor expressed optimism ahead of the interaction between the two leaders, which comes at a time of heightened regional tensions and growing diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Washington.

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“We’re very much looking forward to it. The President will be there in about half an hour. Always happy to see you,” Gor told WION.

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The Modi-Trump meeting is expected to take place amid concerns over recent developments in the region, including the deaths of three Indian sailors in US military strikes on commercial vessels near Oman. The incident has sparked concern in India and is likely to feature in discussions between the two leaders.