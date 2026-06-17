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'Very much looking forward to it,' US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to WION on Modi-Trump bilateral meeting

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 19:03 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 19:04 IST
'Very much looking forward to it,' US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to WION on Modi-Trump bilateral meeting

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor Photograph: (WION)

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US Ambassador Sergio Gor expressed optimism for the upcoming Modi-Trump bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in France, which will address strategic ties and recent maritime security tensions near Oman.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday (June 17) said he was “very much looking forward” to the upcoming bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

Speaking to WION's Siddhant Sibbal, Gor expressed optimism ahead of the interaction between the two leaders, which comes at a time of heightened regional tensions and growing diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Washington.

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“We’re very much looking forward to it. The President will be there in about half an hour. Always happy to see you,” Gor told WION.

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The Modi-Trump meeting is expected to take place amid concerns over recent developments in the region, including the deaths of three Indian sailors in US military strikes on commercial vessels near Oman. The incident has sparked concern in India and is likely to feature in discussions between the two leaders.

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The bilateral engagement is being closely watched as both countries seek to strengthen strategic ties while addressing pressing regional security challenges. The meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit is expected to provide an opportunity for Modi and Trump to discuss a range of issues, including regional stability, maritime security and broader India-US cooperation.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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