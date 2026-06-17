/Fortress Évian: Inside the massive security operation for G7 summit

Long before world leaders begin discussing wars, trade and diplomacy at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, thousands of security personnel from two countries had already launched one of the largest security operations seen in the region in years.

Nestled between Lake Geneva and the French Alps, the picturesque resort town of Évian presented a unique challenge for planners. Leaders will arrive through Switzerland, some delegations will stay on Swiss territory, while the summit itself takes place in France. Securing the event has therefore required an unprecedented level of cross-border coordination. How was this feat achieved? All you need to know about how Evian was turned into a fortress.

How Évian became a fortress

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Behind the diplomatic photo opportunities and summit communiqués was a vast security operation stretching across two countries, thousands of personnel and an entire region transformed into a temporary fortress.

Why 21,000 security personnel were deployed

French authorities deployed nearly 16,000 personnel, including police officers, gendarmes, soldiers, firefighters and border guards. French personnel handled the immediate protection layer around the summit, with reinforced security zones covering Evian, nearby Thonon-les-Bains and the main transport routes.

During the summit, security teams patrolled by land, air and water, using motorcycles, patrol boats, drones, mounted police units and sniffer dogs.

The operation reflects more than just the scale of the summit. Officials say they are preparing for a range of threats, from terrorism and cyberattacks to sabotage attempts and public unrest. According to government prefect Emmanuelle Dubee, the deployment was to address "the risk linked to the extremely tense international context", the "terror threat, which remains high in France", the "risk of sabotage and cyber-attacks", and "public order disturbances".

Perhaps the most visible element of the security architecture is the air defence network that was built above the summit. Around 300 French Air Force personnel were tasked with creating what officials describe as a protective "bubble" around the venue.

A rare France-Switzerland security partnership

Additionally, French and Swiss forces jointly deployed radar systems, military aircraft, surface-to-air defence assets and counter-drone technology designed to detect and neutralise aerial threats.

Across the border, Switzerland authorised the deployment of up to 5,000 military personnel, with roughly 4,000 active throughout the summit period. Swiss troops operated on land, in the air and across Lake Geneva, coordinating closely with French counterparts.

Why officials still remember the 2003 G8 riots

The security preparations are also shaped by history, reported AFP. When Évian hosted the G8 summit in 2003, demonstrations spilled into nearby Swiss cities including Geneva and Lausanne, where riots, looting and clashes with police caused widespread damage. Two decades later, memories of those events continue to influence planning.

This year, authorities also faced an early test with large anti-G7 demonstration scheduled in Geneva on the eve of the summit. While organisers insisted the protest will remain peaceful, early on businesses began boarding up shopfronts and security agencies closely monitored the possibility of radical groups attempting to infiltrate the march.

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