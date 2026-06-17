/Vance says US never wanted regime change and install Reza Pahlavi in Iran

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday tried to dismiss speculation that the Trump administration wanted regime change in Iran and wanted to install the Shah Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the late Iranian monarch Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. In an interview with the conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly, he said that Trump just said that the Iranian people had the right to resist their government.

“The president of the United States never said that his goal was to install Reza Pahlavi to become the new leader of Iran,” said Vance, "What he said is, if the Iranian people want to rise up... great; that's their business… that's between them and their government."

Vance added that the US goal was the cessation of the Iranian nuclear programme, and the US would have achieved it, "either through diplomatic means or through military means, as he ultimately went down that pathway."

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Vance characterised the deal as a regional peace agreement, extending beyond Iran. He rejected the comparison of US economic incentives to Iran to the Marshall Plan, emphasising that the economic benefits would materialise if Tehran follows up on the commitments. "The idea is that if the Iranians comply, then we're going to have a true transformative deal for the Middle East, and if not, they don't get any economic benefits," Vance explained.

While discussing about Iran's enriched Uranium, Trump said, "If they want the benefits of the bargain, enrichment is going to be on the table, and more importantly, verification and inspections are going to be on the table," US President Donald Trump while speaking at the G7 summit at France vowed to read the the full text “word by word” at an upcoming press conference. The formal signing ceremony is scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.