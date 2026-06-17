/Trump says 'I'm the boss' as G7 leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine after Zelensky meeting

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a tongue-in-cheek moment in front of a room full of global leaders. He told "I'm the boss", to the G7 leaders as he arrived in the room to take a seat in the session on global security. The leaders were supposed to discuss the critical mineral supply chain and macroeconomic imbalances. Trump signalled a shift in his stance towards backing Ukraine, following what he characterised as a “good” meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Allied leader, specifically Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, said that they agree with the US position on Ukraine, "There has been a change in position on the part of the United States and President Trump," Canadian Prime Minister Mark ​Carney told reporters. "There is a position that is harder toward Russia and more realistic, in our view, of the situation on the ground of the war."

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The leaders also issued a joint statement on Wednesday about Ukraine. “We, the Leaders of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.” The leaders agreed to increase the air defence capability of Ukraine along with additional systems, missiles, and long-range capability. The block of leaders, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, was ready to extend the benefits of their license to boost Ukraine's military production.

The joint statement reflects that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had managed to convince Trump that Russia was in no position to dictate the conditions of war and that Ukraine's efforts were delivering results on the battlefield. However, as the US is engaged in a negotiation with Iran, it remains unclear about its capability to strong-arm Russia into a negotiation. Further, it is also unclear if the US will allow the sanction waiver on Russian Oil to lapse as the US and Iran work towards a mutual agreement.