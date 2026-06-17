Bhutan's Health Minister Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk has highlighted the country's achievements in improving public health while acknowledging India's significant contribution to healthcare development and reform efforts. Speaking to WION about Bhutan's healthcare journey, Wangchuk said the country has made substantial progress in improving the health and well-being of its people through a system of universal healthcare access.



"The progress we have made in improving the health of our people and the invaluable contribution of Bhutan-India cooperation in advancing our shared goals of health, well-being and sustainable development. Health has always been a national priority in Bhutan, guided by our visionary monarchs and enshrined in our constitution. Bhutan's health care system is founded on the principle of universal access. Every citizen is entitled to free health care services, including both modern and traditional medicine. We have achieved notable improvements in maternal and child health, maintained high immunisation coverage and successfully controlled many infectious diseases," Wangchuk said.



The Health Minister highlighted Bhutan's emerging health challenges, underscoring the rising demand for specialised health care services, including skilled health professionals, infrastructure gaps, and the rising burden of non-communicable diseases. He stated that Bhutan has embarked on important health sector reforms since 2023 to address these challenges, focusing on bolstering governance, promoting innovation, strengthening medical education, and improving primary health care.

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The minister described India as Bhutan's closest and most trusted partner, emphasising that India's contribution to Bhutan's health sector development has been "profound and far-reaching." One of the most notable examples of cooperation, he said, came during the COVID-19 pandemic when India provided timely assistance under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.



"Our primary objective is to ensure that quality health care remains accessible, equitable and sustainable for future generations. Throughout this journey, India has remained Bhutan's closest and most trusted partner. The contribution of India to Bhutan's health sector development has been profound and far-reaching. One of the most notable examples was India's support during the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time of great uncertainty, India extended timely assistance through the Vaccine Maitri initiative, providing Bhutan with 550,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. India also continues to play an important role in strengthening Bhutan's health care workforce," he said.

Bhutan's healthcare workforce

Wangchuk also highlighted India's role in strengthening Bhutan's healthcare workforce. Every year, many Bhutanese students pursue undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in Indian institutions. Additionally, Bhutanese patients continue to access specialised treatment in India for services unavailable in Bhutan.



"Every year, many Bhutanese students pursue undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in Indian institutions. In addition, Bhutanese patients continue to access specialised treatment in India for services that are not available in the country. The referral agreement has been critical in ensuring timely access to advanced diagnostics, specialised care and life-saving treatment," the Minister added.

"We remain deeply appreciative of India's support in facilitating these services. Another important area of cooperation is health infrastructure development. We are encouraged by the progress being made on the Neltron 8 Billion Multidisciplinary Superspeciality Hospital project, one of the flagship initiatives in our bilateral health cooperation. Once completed, the hospital will significantly strengthen Bhutan's tertiary health care services, particularly in specialised treatment and cancer care. As neighbouring countries sharing close people-to-people ties, Bhutan and India have a common interest in strengthening public health security," he added.



Looking ahead, Wangchuk also said that Bhutan and India share a common interest in strengthening public health security through cooperation in cross-border malaria control, disease surveillance, data sharing and coordinated public health interventions. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Bhutan in November 2025, he noted that the visit had reaffirmed the unique and enduring friendship between the two countries and provided renewed momentum for cooperation across priority sectors, including healthcare.



Wangchuk added, "Following my recent meeting with Jagat Prakash Nada, Hon. Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India, at the 79th World Health Assembly, discussions have formally commenced to explore a structured collaboration between All India Institute of Medical Science and Kishore Galpoo University of Medical Sciences of Bhutan. Looking ahead, Bhutan remains committed to further strengthening cooperation with India in health infrastructure, workforce development, digital health, disease surveillance, medical education and research."