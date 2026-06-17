Google Preferred
LOGIN

WION Health Pulse: 'India has a lot of advantages in healthcare': Dr. Carlota Alonso

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 12:05 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 12:27 IST
WION Health Pulse: 'India has a lot of advantages in healthcare': Dr. Carlota Alonso

Picture of Dr. Carlota Alonso, Founder & CEO, European Institute for Healthcare Excellence (EIHE) Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

At the WION Health Summit in New Delhi, the opening session titled "India  - The World's Pharmacy" brought together leading healthcare experts to discuss India's growing role in global healthcare and innovation

The world's healthcare confluence, charting the future of health innovation, witnessed insightful discussions during the opening session, India – The World's Pharmacy, at the WION Health Summit underway at Taj, New Delhi.


The session was moderated by Molly Gambhir and featured distinguished speakers: Dr Carlota Alonso, Founder & CEO, European Institute for Healthcare Excellence (EIHE), Dr Shubnum Singh, Principal Advisor & Health Policy, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Advisor & GC Member, Health Sector Skills Council (HSSC), Dr K Srinath Reddy, Founder & Former President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Chancellor, PHFI Institute of Public Health Sciences.


Speaking at the summit, Dr Carlota Alonso highlighted India's growing global healthcare leadership.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"India sits at a very advantageous platform because of the digital strength, the manufacturing strength and the medical capacities," says Dr Alonso.


She further emphasised India's unique strengths in driving the future of healthcare innovation, saying:

‘’India sits at a very advantageous platform because of the digital strength, the manufacturing strength and the medical capacities," says Dr Alonso.

The discussion focused on India's role as a global healthcare and pharmaceutical powerhouse, exploring how the country's digital capabilities, manufacturing ecosystem, and medical expertise are shaping the future of global health.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics