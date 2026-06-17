WION Health Pulse: 'India has a lot of advantages in healthcare': Dr. Carlota Alonso

The world's healthcare confluence, charting the future of health innovation, witnessed insightful discussions during the opening session, India – The World's Pharmacy, at the WION Health Summit underway at Taj, New Delhi.



The session was moderated by Molly Gambhir and featured distinguished speakers: Dr Carlota Alonso, Founder & CEO, European Institute for Healthcare Excellence (EIHE), Dr Shubnum Singh, Principal Advisor & Health Policy, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Advisor & GC Member, Health Sector Skills Council (HSSC), Dr K Srinath Reddy, Founder & Former President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Chancellor, PHFI Institute of Public Health Sciences.



Speaking at the summit, Dr Carlota Alonso highlighted India's growing global healthcare leadership.

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"India sits at a very advantageous platform because of the digital strength, the manufacturing strength and the medical capacities," says Dr Alonso.



She further emphasised India's unique strengths in driving the future of healthcare innovation, saying:



‘’India sits at a very advantageous platform because of the digital strength, the manufacturing strength and the medical capacities," says Dr Alonso.