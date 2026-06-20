US President Donald Trump on Saturday (June 20) claimed that Iran had “got away with murder” for 47 years until he returned to office, asserting that the country had been “completely defeated militarily” in the ongoing conflict. In a post on Truth Social, Trump sharply criticised his predecessors, former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, accusing them of failing to take a strong stance against Tehran.

“Then it all changed,” Trump wrote, claiming that Iran’s military position had been decisively weakened during the conflict.

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The American president described Iran as “the world’s number one sponsor of terror” and accused Obama of providing the country with “billions in cash” while failing to use American military power to curb its influence.

“Radical Left fools and Democrats realise how well we have done in our War against Iran, with their Country being completely defeated militarily. Obama just kept giving them $Billions in cash, and never used our then depleted military for what should have been done to reign in the World’s number one sponsor of terror, Iran,” Trump wrote.

Trump further claimed that Iranian leaders had little regard for either Obama or Biden. “They had ZERO respect for him. They thought he was, like Sleepy Joe Biden, a weak and ineffective leader, and on this they were 100 per cent correct,” he said.