/'Was trying to be funny', says Trump on viral 'I'm the boss' remark at G7 summit

After US President Donald Trump's 'I'm the boss' remark at the G7 summit in France went viral during the recent G7 summit Trump defended himself saying, he was trying to be funny. During an an interview on The Axios Show, Trump said, "I was trying to be funny. I wasn't trying to be the boss."

He explained that the comment was not intended to hurt sentiments but was a joke that was taken out of context.

A video of Trump walking into a meeting of G7 leaders and declaring, "I'm the boss", had gone viral.

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Recalling the moment, the host asked Trump whether other leaders believed he was the boss to which he replied, "All of them. But I was just being funny. What happened is they're all sitting, and then I walked into the room and it was just sort of funny because there's a very long table, but there's only seven of them. The table was meant for like 30 people."

"That was done as a joke. This thing got carried all over the world. I can't believe it. I was trying to be funny. I wasn't trying to be the boss," he added.

What did Trump say about Meloni?

In an interview with Italian television channel La7 after the G7 summit in France, Trump reportedly suggested that Meloni was very eager to be photographed with him and that he had only agreed out of sympathy.

Video footage from the summit showed the two leaders sitting together and engaged in an extended conversation.

Meloni dismissed Trump’s claims in a strongly worded statement, saying, “Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished.”

The Italian PM also criticised what she described as Trump’s tendency to treat allies more harshly than geopolitical rivals.

“I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence,” she said.