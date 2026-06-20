/Must keep him 'a little bit sane' on Lebanon: Trump takes rare jibe at Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump in a rare jibe at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Washington must keep him "a little bit sane" on Lebanon. However, he added that both share cordial relations and asserted he can control Israeli military actions in Lebanon because officials there “do as I say.”

Speaking to Axios on his ties with the Israeli leader amid ongoing efforts to ease tensions in the West Asia, Trump said, “We have to keep him a little bit sane."

“If it weren’t for Donald Trump — and Bibi Netanyahu worked well with me, but he will tell you, we’re the ones with the guns, we’re the ones with the whole deal, we’re the ones with the B-2 bombers, etc."

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Trump's earlier dig at Netanyahu

This is not the first time that Trump has taken a jibe at Netanyahu. He had reportedly called Netanyahu “crazy" during a phone conversation earlier this month after acknowledging being frustrated with Israel’s continued military operations.

The comments come amid Israel's continued strike against Hezbollah in Lebanon despite ceasefire in place. According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) the Israeli airstrike targeted the area of Jezzine in south.

The attacks can put strain on US-Iran peace deal as Tehran wants all hostilities to end in Lebanon, a country with which it shares strong relations.

Trump has also warned that Israel could be “on its own" if it again attacked Iran as it undermines the ongoing peace efforts. US officials have very clearly warned that any renewed escalation between Israel and Iran will not spell good for the diplomatic initiatives being taken to end the war.