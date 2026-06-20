/US-Iran talks back on track? Steve Witkoff heads to Switzerland after Lebanon truce

After days of uncertainty over the participants, venue and prospects of renewed talks between the United States and Iran following the signing of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia, White House envoy Steve Witkoff is travelling to Switzerland, according to an Axios report citing a US official.

The negotiations were originally scheduled to begin on Friday with the participation of US Vice President JD Vance. However, the talks were postponed due to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. It remains unclear whether a new schedule has been formally agreed upon.

On the Iranian side, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to travel to Switzerland on Saturday, although Axios reported that final confirmation of the visit is still pending.

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According to the report, Araghchi told several counterparts from countries involved in mediation efforts on Friday that the ceasefire in Lebanon was a crucial factor for Tehran and could prove a "make or break" issue for ongoing US-Iran negotiations.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani, one of the key mediators between Washington and Tehran, arrived in Switzerland earlier on Friday as diplomatic efforts continued.

Iran makes Lebanon red line in negotiations

The report said growing pressure to preserve the agreement, which led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and provided relief to global economies, prompted the United States to push Israel to comply with the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding. This includes a halt to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon.

Following public criticism and appeals from the Trump administration, particularly a sharp warning from JD Vance, Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire on Friday. However, skirmishes reportedly continued despite the agreement.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he personally encouraged Israel to accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah, arguing that rising tensions in Lebanon threatened wider diplomatic efforts linked to the fragile peace process involving Iran.

"You just gotta calm down sometimes and use your head," Trump said, according to an NBC News reporter who posted details of the interview on X.

Trump did not say whether he had spoken directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier, on Thursday, Vance publicly criticised Israeli opponents of the Iran agreement, urging members of Netanyahu's cabinet to "wake up and smell the reality" and cautioning them against attacking the United States, which he described as Israel's only powerful ally.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)