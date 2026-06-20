/Watch: 'World's most luxurious plane' gifted by Qatar to Trump unveiled as presidential aircraft

A new aircraft gifted by Qatar to serve as a replacement for transporting US presidents was officially unveiled by the US Air Force on Friday.

Announcing the development, the Air Force said, "The Air Force’s VC-25B Bridge aircraft has officially arrived at the Presidential Airlift Group and will commence its initial commissioning flights, marking the successful delivery of a secure, modified executive platform."

The aircraft, which is valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, has attracted scrutiny since it was offered by Qatar. The gift has sparked ethical, constitutional and security concerns in the United States.

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Trump praises the ‘unique’ aircraft

US President Donald Trump stepped down from the massive aircraft inside a hangar at Joint Base Andrews, the military base outside Washington that has long served as the presidential airport. He greeted Air Force officials before addressing a gathering of service members.

Praising the aircraft, Trump said, "There will never be one like this. This is very unique. This is considered the world's most luxurious plane."

"When it was built, it was built at a level that will probably never be seen again," he added.

The US President has previously defended accepting the aircraft, saying it would be "stupid" to reject the gift. His remarks that the jet could eventually be donated to his presidential library also added to the debate surrounding the transfer.

The replacement of the presidential aircraft has remained a priority for Trump since his first term in office. The current planes have been in service since the 1990s and are among the most recognisable aircraft in the world.

A day before the unveiling, White House officials bid farewell to one of the two heavily modified Boeing 747 aircraft that have carried US presidents for decades, fuelling expectations that the new jet would soon be introduced.

The newly unveiled aircraft features a navy blue lower section, a thin red stripe and a blue upper body. This differs from the blue and white exterior of the aircraft it is replacing.

Any aircraft carrying the US president officially uses the call sign Air Force One during the flight.

Meanwhile, the US government continues to work with Boeing on the delivery of two new 747-8 aircraft for the presidential fleet. However, the programme has faced repeated delays and rising costs.