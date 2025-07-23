/India secures major role at FATF: All about the watchdog that previously put Pakistan on the grey list

India has secured a significant position in the global effort to combat money laundering and terror financing, with senior bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal being elected Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the world's leading body focused on tackling illicit financial activities.

The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed the development and described it as a "Major win for India in FATF!"

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced the appointment, stating, "Shri Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Government of India, has been elected the Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force".

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Highlighting the importance of the role, Jaiswal said that "this leadership role reinforces our relentless focus on combating global terrorist financing networks and dismantling illicit financial systems," in line with India's policy of “zero-tolerance against terrorism.”

He further noted that "His profound expertise as the former Head of India's FATF delegation and former Director of FIU-IND will advance FATF's mandate to secure financial integrity," Jaiswal added.

What is FATF?

The Financial Action Task Force is an intergovernmental organisation that serves as the principal global watchdog against money laundering and terrorist financing. It was created in 1989 during the G7 Summit in Paris to address the growing challenge of drug trafficking and the flow of illegal funds linked to it. The organisation is headquartered in Paris, France.

FATF's role and membership

FATF currently consists of 40 members, including 38 countries such as India, the United States, China and the United Kingdom, along with the European Commission and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

More than 200 countries and jurisdictions have also committed to following FATF standards through regional bodies known as FATF Style Regional Bodies.

The organisation develops global standards known as the FATF 40 Recommendations to prevent money laundering, terrorist financing and the financing of proliferation activities. It also carries out peer reviews of countries to assess whether their legal and regulatory systems are effectively addressing illicit financial flows.

FATF monitors compliance through two public lists. The Grey List includes jurisdictions that are working with the organisation to address strategic deficiencies within agreed timelines. The Black List identifies countries with serious shortcomings that may face enhanced scrutiny and financial countermeasures.

Pakistan's history with the FATF grey list

Pakistan has been placed on the FATF Grey List on three separate occasions, in 2008, between 2012 and 2015, and again from June 2018 to October 2022.

During its most recent period under increased monitoring, Pakistan was grey-listed because of weaknesses in tackling terrorist financing and its failure to effectively curb the financial networks of UN-designated terror groups.