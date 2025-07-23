/Two trains collide near London, multiple injuries reported

Two trains have collided near London causing multiple injuries. According to British Transport Police the collision happened about 60 miles north of ​London in the Bedford area. So far there are no reports of casualties.

"We're responding to reports of a collision involving two trains in the Bedford area. We'll share more information as soon as possible," said the British Transport Police.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent multiple resources to the collision site, south of Bedford to help in rescue operations. People have been asked to avoid the area.

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Transport ⁠minister Heidi Alexander has expressed her grief over the incident. Taking to X she said, “I’m deeply concerned to hear reports of the collision involving 2 East Midlands Railway passenger trains.

“I’m grateful to emergency services who are on the scene, attending to those affected.

“We’re working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to support passengers.”

Train operator East Midlands Railway said services in or out of London would be halted for the rest of the day, while ⁠Thameslink ​said all lines between Luton and ​Bedford were blocked due to a problem under investigation, reported Reuters.