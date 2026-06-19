/‘They are finished! They get no money, not ten cents!’: Trump rejects Iran’s claim of being desperate

US President Donald Trump on Friday denied the Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s claim that the US signed the agreement with Tehran this week “out of desperation” and said Iran is “finished” and that it would not get even ten cents from the United States.

“We didn’t meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED!” Trump said in a Truth Social post, signalling a hardline stance as diplomatic efforts continue.

The president said the US would continue with its current timeline and “play out” the 60-day negotiation period laid out in the memorandum of understanding with Iran but would not provide any financial relief to Tehran.

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“We’ll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!” Trump added, claiming the war had devastated Iran’s military capabilities and left it without an air force, navy or key defence systems.

Trump also dismissed criticism from political opponents and argued that the war had dramatically reduced Iran’s military strength.

“The War has diminished Iran! It doesn’t, any longer, have an Air Force, a Navy, Antiaircraft Equipment, Radar, or practically anything else,” Trump wrote.

The US president also took aim at Democrats, mocking their insinuations that Iran may be in a stronger position than it was months ago.

“Yet the Democrats say that Iran is better off now than it was four months ago. Can you imagine getting away with that??? How stupid can some people be???” the US president said.

Trump’s comments underscore his administration’s insistence that pressure on Iran has produced results, even as critics question whether the strategy can deliver a lasting settlement.