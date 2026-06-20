/Tehran set for $60bn oil windfall under proposed US-Iran deal: Report

A proposed memorandum between the US and Iran could restore a major source of revenue for Tehran by allowing it to resume large-scale oil and fuel exports. As per a report, Iran could earn more than $60 billion annually from oil sales, based on its pre-war production levels and current global oil prices. Such a development would mark a significant economic boost for the Iranian government, which has faced years of sanctions and restrictions on its energy exports.

The memorandum comes amid broader efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran following years of diplomatic strain, sanctions and regional conflict. Any agreement that relaxes restrictions on Iranian oil exports would have implications not only for Iran's economy but also for global energy markets.

According to The Wall Street Journal, several oil-laden Iranian tankers have already departed from port and crossed the US naval blockade line this week, a move the newspaper described as an early indication of anticipated export activity.

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The reported movements suggest that energy traders and shipping operators may be positioning themselves for a potential reopening of Iranian oil supplies to international markets if the proposed agreement moves forward.

Neither Washington nor Tehran has publicly commented on the figures cited in the report.