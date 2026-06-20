/Israel is worried over US-Iran deal. Which terms of the MoU are bothering Jerusalem?

The recent US-Iran agreement is causing concern and angst in Israel, which knows that Iran is evidently the most serious threat to it. Israel’s leaders and security experts fear that the final deal carved on the basis of this agreement may strengthen Iran while failing to address the threats that Tehran poses and hence regard it as a setback to their national security interests.

Israel also fears that the agreement grants Iran significant diplomatic and economic gains without fully eliminating the threats it poses.

The agreement leaves the difficult issues for later discussions while several elements remain vague.

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Many Israelis see the deal negotiated by the US with Iran as a betrayal, surrender and humiliation.

Lifting of sanctions, oil trade, and release of frozen funds

Israeli policymakers fear that sanctions relief specified in the agreement will improve Iran’s economic condition and provide additional resources that it would use to strengthen its arsenal and further arm its proxy networks. They also argue that Iran could use the economic gains to expand its regional influence.

The lifting of US naval blockade coupled with reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of sanctions will enable Iran’s oil trade and further enhance its influence in global energy markets.

Israeli strategists see it as another example of Iran gaining tangible benefits before all security concerns have been fully addressed.

Besides, Israelis strategists fear that the economic benefits due to the deal could strengthen the Iranian leadership without fundamentally changing its policies and resolving underlying conflicts.

They say waivers on Iranian oil sanctions, release of frozen Iranian assets, and Iran’s re-entry into global energy markets will make Tehran economically stronger and enable it to allocate additional resources to its military establishment and its armed proxy groups.

Tehran’s subsequent enhanced financial position could translate into greater strategic influence across the Middle East.

The contentious nuclear enrichment issue

Israelis are sceptical about Iran’s long-term intentions and argue that Tehran seeks to preserve the ability to develop nuclear weapons in the future, even if it temporarily accepts some restrictions.

They worry that any agreement that allows Iran to retain parts of its nuclear infrastructure could leave the country with the capacity to resume advanced nuclear activities later.

Although Iran has reportedly agreed in principle to destroy or dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium under international supervision, the noises from multiple entities in Tehran are divergent and hence concerning.

Israeli officials have long argued that any deal allowing Iran to retain nuclear infrastructure leaves open the possibility of future weapons development.

No mention of Iran’s ballistic missiles

Another major concern relates to Iran’s ballistic missile programme which doesn’t find a mention in the MoU at all. Since the emerging framework focuses primarily on nuclear issues, it is paying less attention to Iran’s growing missile and drone capabilities. The neglect becomes noteworthy as Iran’s missiles and drones caused most damage to US military assets in allied Gulf nations.

Israelis consider these missiles a direct threat because they can potentially reach Israeli territory and carry conventional or non-conventional warheads. Israeli officials argue that a deal that ignores missile development addresses only part of the problem and leaves a significant security challenge unresolved.

Threat of Iran’s proxy armed groups

Another major issue is of Iran’s proxy groups in the region and this remains unaddressed in the MoU.

Iran’s proxy armed groups like the Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthis in Yemen and Hamas in Palestine have been and will remain a threat to Israel and that too in its geographic vicinity.

Israel views Iran’s proxy armed groups and political allies across the Middle East as hostile.

The Lebanon dimension is perhaps the most politically sensitive aspect of the MoU, which reportedly calls for an end to hostilities “on all fronts, including Lebanon.”

Israel worries that the ceasefire could restrict its military freedom of action against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah remains one of the most immediate threats to Israeli security and the constraints imposed in MoU could prevent pre-emptive or retaliatory operations.

Did Nov midterms make Trump ‘desperate’ for deal?

One strong argument in circulation is that President Donald Trump’s eagerness for a deal with Iran was due to the domestic political realities in the US, particularly the November 2026 midterm elections.

Iran’s deliberate closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted global energy supplies, pushed up oil prices, and raised concerns about inflation in the US ahead of the crucial midterm elections. Rising fuel and consumer prices threatened to undermine Trump’s promise of keeping costs under control and protecting the economy.

A prolonged conflict would have made economic issues even more prominent for voters and hurt Republican candidates in the midterms.

The MoU gave a politically attractive exit from an unpopular war, and the Trump administration can present the deal as its success that reopened critical shipping routes and prevented a wider regional conflict.

Besides, there is a perception that the US may be prioritising diplomatic engagement with Tehran over Israeli preferences.

Israel’s anxiety primarily arises from a belief that the MoU offers Iran significant diplomatic and economic advantages while leaving key security questions unresolved.

In conclusion, Israel’s concerns about the US–Iran deal stem from a combination of security, strategic, and political factors. Israeli leaders worry that the agreement may leave Iran with nuclear potential, ignore missile threats, and enable it to strengthen its proxy networks.

Whether those fears prove justified will depend on what course the negotiations take in the 60-day timeline that has already started. The broad framework must be translated into a detailed and enforceable agreement.