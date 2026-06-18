/Former PM’s son, an ex-Rajya Sabha MP, duped of Rs 7.80 crore in cyber fraud

Former prime minister IK Gujral’s son and ex-Rajya Sabha MP, Naresh Gujral, was allegedly duped of Rs 7.80 crore in a cyberfraud case, said police.

Officials said unidentified cybercriminals impersonated him on WhatsApp and tricked a member of his company’s financial team to transfer around Rs 7.80 crore via Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) in bank accounts over a period of five days.

A case has been registered at the intelligence fusion and strategic operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police, said a senior police officer, seeking anonymity.

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“Initial probe has revealed that the cyber fraudsters hacked into the WhatsApp account, impersonated Naresh Gujral, and tricked his employee into transferring the money. The money was routed into three-four accounts. We have been able to freeze nearly 60% of the cheated money,” the officer said.

The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the multi-crore cyber fraud that occurred between June 12 and June 16. The crime was reported to the national cybercrime reporting portal (NCRP) on June 16, after which the complaint was forwarded to the Delhi Police, the officials said, adding that the police have frozen nearly ₹4 crore of the defrauded money.

Naresh Gujral runs a company in south Delhi dealing in textile, leather and other apparel production.

On June 12, an employee received a WhatsApp message showing a profile photo of Naresh Gujaral saying he wanted to deposit money in a bank account through RTGS.

The employee transferred Rs 7.68 crore through four RTGS transactions. On June 16, the employee told Gujral’s daughter about the money transfer. She told her father about it, and he denied giving any such instructions to the employee.

After realising that they had been duped, the family reported the online fraud on the national cybercrime reporting helpline, 1930, after which a case was registered.

Naresh Gujral is the son of Inder Kumar Gujral, who served as the Prime Minister of India from 1997 to 1998.